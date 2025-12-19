Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Battery Co. Factorial To Go Public Via $1.1B SPAC Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( December 19, 2025, 1:01 PM EST) -- Battery technology company Factorial Inc., led by Goodwin Procter LLP, has announced plans to go public by merging with special purpose acquisition company Cartesian Growth Corp. III, advised by Greenberg Traurig LLP, in a deal that values the battery maker at $1.1 billion....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies