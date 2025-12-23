Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Gas Station Heroin' Cos. Sued Over User's Overdose

By Mike Curley ( December 23, 2025, 2:44 PM EST) -- The estate of a woman who died of a tianeptine overdose is suing the makers and sellers of tianeptine products in Pennsylvania state court, saying while they market the products as safe diet supplements, they're actually highly addictive opioids....

