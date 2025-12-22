Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Citgo Fights To Ax SF's Climate Claims Before Calif. Panel

By Dorothy Atkins ( December 22, 2025, 9:34 PM EST) -- Citgo urged a California appellate panel Monday to reverse their tentative finding that Golden State courts have personal jurisdiction over certain climate deception claims against oil and gas giants, arguing that local governments' public nuisance allegations are based on "a completely different set of facts" that occurred beyond California's borders....

