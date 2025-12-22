Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nearly 20 NJ Judges, County Prosecutor Get Senate Approval

By Jake Maher ( December 22, 2025, 4:18 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Senate confirmed the acting Warren County Prosecutor for the full prosecutor's role as well as approving nearly 20 new Superior Court judges Monday. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies