Pot Investors Say Collective Mishandled Profits And Funds

By Mike Curley ( December 23, 2025, 11:28 AM EST) -- A pair of investors is suing the managers of a cannabis retail collective in California state court, alleging that they have been diverting funds and failing to properly distribute profits, instead using them to prop up their own businesses and enrich themselves....

