Conn. Judge Halts Deutsche Bank's Norway Suit Against Viks

By Katryna Perera ( December 23, 2025, 5:05 PM EST) -- A Connecticut state judge has granted a temporary injunction blocking Deutsche Bank AG from pursuing a lawsuit against billionaire Alexander Vik and his daughter in Norway, and separately struck the Viks' claim for a broader injunction to prevent Deutsche Bank from suing them again over a judgment in an English court....

