Banking Group Of The Year: Orrick

By Sydney Price ( February 10, 2026, 4:04 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP's attorneys secured billions of dollars' worth of victories for major financial institutions over the past year, including a more than $282 million judgment tied to a collapsed fintech company and decisive appellate and trial wins in liability management and IPO litigation, earning it a place among the 2025 Law360 Banking Groups of the Year....

