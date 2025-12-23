Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rent-To-Own Co. FlexShopper Hits Ch. 11 After Fraud Claims

By Alex Wittenberg ( December 23, 2025, 1:46 PM EST) -- FlexShopper, a company offering lease-to-own services for appliances and electronics, has filed for Chapter 11 protection in the Delaware bankruptcy court, listing more than $100 million in debt and alleging its former CEO used forged documents to secure financing for the firm before its collapse....

