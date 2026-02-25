Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Construction Group Of The Year: Cozen O'Connor

By Isaac Monterose ( February 25, 2026, 4:04 PM EST) -- Cozen O'Connor's construction practice group has had major achievements such as successfully representing a joint venture for a $6 billion Massachusetts wind farm project and obtaining a $65 million settlement for Japanese transportation company Hitachi Rail in its yearslong lawsuit against the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, earning the group a spot among the 2025 Law360 Construction Groups of the Year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies