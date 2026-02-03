Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cybersecurity & Privacy Group Of The Year: Morgan & Morgan

By Joyce Hanson ( February 3, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Morgan & Morgan PA was co-lead counsel in a class action that secured a $425 million jury verdict finding that Google illegally collected information from 98 million cellphone users who had asked the tech giant not to track their activity, earning the law firm a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Cybersecurity & Privacy Groups of the Year....

