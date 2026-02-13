Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Government Contracts Group Of The Year: Pillsbury

By Madeline Lyskawa ( February 13, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP's attorneys succeeded in getting the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to backtrack on Peregrine Digital Services LLC's exclusion from a $60.7 billion contract and prevailed in defending the U.S. Army's award of a $991.3 million contract to Sierra Nevada Co. LLC, earning the firm a place among the 2025 Law360 Government Contracts Groups of the Year. ...

