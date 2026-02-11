Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

International Trade Group Of The Year: Kelley Drye

By Jake Maher ( February 11, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP's international trade team won major antidumping and countervailing duty victories for clients in the aluminum and other industries last year, including a hard-fought, precedent-setting win before the Federal Circuit, making it one of the 2025 Law360 International Trade Practice Groups of the Year....

