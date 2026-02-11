Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: DLA Piper

By David Steele ( February 11, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- DLA Piper represented NFL franchises in planning and funding multibillion-dollar stadiums and renovations, including a planned stadium for the Washington Commanders and upgrades for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, and counseled teams in adding minority partnership stakes, including the Los Angeles Chargers becoming one of the initial NFL teams taking on private equity ownership, placing it among the 2025 Law360 Sports & Betting Groups of the Year....

