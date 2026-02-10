Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Technology Group Of The Year: Wilson Sonsini

By Katherine Smith ( February 10, 2026, 4:04 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC's significant victories in high-profile cases, which included helping Google beat a $1.3 billion breach of contract claim over its digital advertising technology and assisting Via Transportation in netting almost $3.5 million in damages in a patent case, earned the firm a spot as a 2025 Law360 Technology Group of the Year....

