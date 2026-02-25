Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trials Group Of The Year: Susman Godfrey

By Elliot Weld ( February 25, 2026, 4:04 PM EST) -- Susman Godfrey secured a $970 million arbitration award against Walgreens in a contract dispute over at-home COVID-19 test kits and won a $1.6 billion judgment against China Construction America Inc. related to the embattled building and opening of the Baha Mar megaresort in the Bahamas, earning it a spot among the 2025 Law360 Trials Groups of the Year....

