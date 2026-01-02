Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Starbucks Beats Investors' Labor Relations Suit On Appeal

By Rachel Riley ( January 2, 2026, 7:49 PM EST) -- A Washington state appeals court has sided with Starbucks and its corporate leadership in two shareholders' proposed class action claiming union-busting activity hurt the coffee giant's reputation, concluding the district court should throw out the case because the investors failed to show intentional wrongdoing by company directors....

