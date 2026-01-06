Ind. Sues Eli Lilly Over 'Grossly Inflated' Insulin Prices

Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

By Gianna Ferrarin ( January 5, 2026, 4:06 PM EST) -- Indiana's attorney general on Monday announced a state court suit against Eli Lilly alleging it schemed to artificially inflate the price of insulin, saying the litigation follows two years of ultimately unsuccessful attempts to resolve the matter without litigation against the drug manufacturer....

