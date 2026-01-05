Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Panel Tosses Bid To Gut DEP Environmental Justice Rules

By Carla Baranauckas ( January 5, 2026, 6:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Monday affirmed the state's sweeping environmental justice rules, rejecting consolidated challenges from industry and labor groups that argued the Department of Environmental Protection overstepped its statutory authority, relied on vague and overbroad definitions, and imposed arbitrary permitting burdens on facilities in heavily polluted communities....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies