Conn. AG Challenges Reynolds' Win In 'Recycling' Label Suit

By Aaron Keller ( January 5, 2026, 5:22 PM EST) -- The state of Connecticut has asked a trial court judge to rethink whether Reynolds Consumer Products willfully violated state unfair trade practices laws when labeling clear plastic Hefty bags as "recycling" bags, arguing the judge held the state to a higher burden than necessary when issuing a quick win....

