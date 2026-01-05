Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Partnership Fights Axed $60M Tax Break For Conservation Gift

By Anna Scott Farrell ( January 5, 2026, 3:53 PM EST) -- A partnership challenged the IRS' denial of its nearly $60 million tax deduction for protecting forestland and other open space in Georgia, telling the U.S. Tax Court the land could have been used for valuable granite mining before the partnership stopped it from being developed....

