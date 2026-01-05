Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Sued Over Burns From Erupting Instant Pot

By Ben Adlin ( January 5, 2026, 7:22 PM EST) -- Amazon and a Chinese manufacturer face a personal injury lawsuit from two New York residents who claim they suffered severe, disfiguring burns when an Instant Pot pressure cooker that was purchased through Amazon malfunctioned and spewed hot soup onto them....

