Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

9th Circ. Creates Split On Dormant Commerce And Cannabis

By Sam Reisman ( January 5, 2026, 7:46 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit's decision Friday finding that a constitutional doctrine barring states from enacting protectionist policies does not apply to federally illegal retail marijuana sets up an apparent circuit split and may bring the matter closer to U.S. Supreme Court review....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®