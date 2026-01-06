Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Atty Owes $152K To Client Estates, Watchdog Says

By Emily Sawicki ( January 6, 2026, 4:39 PM EST) -- A Connecticut attorney has been hit with a disciplinary presentment accusing him of unlawfully pocketing $152,000 meant for beneficiaries of two estates over which he was serving as executor and fiduciary, with the state's ethics watchdog calling for his suspension....

