Fox Rothschild Adds Ex-Steptoe Atty To Head Fintech Practice

By Tracey Read ( January 6, 2026, 4:30 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP announced Tuesday that it has hired the former leader of Steptoe LLP's payments team as chair of the firm's newly formalized fintech and digital assets practice....

