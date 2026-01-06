Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Blocks Satanic Temple's Ind. Abortion Law Challenge

By Celeste Bott ( January 6, 2026, 6:44 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Tuesday the Satanic Temple doesn't have standing to challenge Indiana's abortion ban, saying it has no ties to an in-person abortion clinic in the state and that its argument it could be prosecuted for providing telehealth appointments to those seeking the procedure isn't enough to show injury....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies