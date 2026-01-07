Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Firms Guide Apollo's $3.5B Data Center Financing

By Grace Dixon ( January 7, 2026, 1:52 PM EST) -- Apollo-managed funds and affiliates provided $3.5 billion to a fund managed by Valor Equity Partners, a financing arranged by Latham & Watkins, Proskauer Rose and Sullivan & Cromwell that will back the acquisition and lease of data center infrastructure to Elon Musk's xAI Corp....

