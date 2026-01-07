Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Panel Backs GOP In Judicial Appointment Power Clash

By Hayley Fowler ( January 7, 2026, 4:32 PM EST) -- A split panel in North Carolina's intermediate appeals court Wednesday sided with Republican lawmakers in an ongoing constitutional battle over the governor's appointment powers, finding the Legislature can restrict his ability to fill judicial vacancies in the state appellate courts....

