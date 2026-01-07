Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Regulator Clears Avangrid Unit In Fatal Electrocution

By Brian Steele ( January 7, 2026, 5:59 PM EST) -- An Avangrid Inc. subsidiary is not responsible for the death of a Connecticut man who grabbed a downed power line while clearing a fallen tree from a golf course driveway in August, but it should make changes to the way it responds to potentially life-threatening situations, the state's utility regulator said Wednesday....

