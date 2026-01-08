Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Holland & Knight Adds DOJ Cybercrime Advisor In Dallas

By Lynn LaRowe ( January 8, 2026, 3:07 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP announced Thursday that it has expanded its litigation practice with the addition of a Dallas-based partner who previously served as the global attorney advisor for dark web and cryptocurrency matters in the U.S. Department of Justice's office of overseas prosecutorial development, assistance and training....

