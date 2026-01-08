Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Texas AG Says P&G Is Updating Kid Fluoride Crest Label

By Emily Field ( January 8, 2026, 5:07 PM EST) -- The Texas attorney general said Wednesday that Procter & Gamble has agreed to place information about the recommended amount of fluoride toothpaste for children on its packaging in order to show the accurate amount on its Crest toothpaste for children....

