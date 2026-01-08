Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cannabis-Linked Co. CEO To Pay SEC Fine Over Fraud Claims

By Katryna Perera ( January 8, 2026, 8:24 PM EST) -- The CEO of a shipping container company for the cannabis industry agreed on Thursday to a five-year officer and director bar and to pay a $100,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve the regulator's claims that he concealed his control over the company and related entities, and also deceived investors about the business's revenue source....

