IDEXX Software Defect Blamed For At Least 40 Dog Deaths

By Rae Ann Varona ( January 9, 2026, 12:42 PM EST) -- Two Los Angeles-based veterinary clinics say pet healthcare diagnostics company Idexx Distribution Inc. fraudulently concealed a software algorithm defect that allegedly led to at least 40 dogs dying and hundreds of animals getting sick or missing treatment due to false diagnostic testing, according to a new lawsuit in California state court....

