High Court Turns Down Chance To Review McDonnell Douglas

By Vin Gurrieri ( January 12, 2026, 9:44 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an invitation Monday by a former medical school dean to rethink a five-decade-old precedent for evaluating discrimination claims that several conservative justices have recently indicated should get a fresh look....

