Mass. Panel Says Bruen Shifted Gun License Rules

By Parker Quinlan ( January 9, 2026, 3:10 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts town police chief was wrong to deny a woman a firearms license because her husband had been charged with vandalism, a state appeals court held on Friday, ruling the standard is only whether the woman herself is likely to be a safety risk under a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision....

