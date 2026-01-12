Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

15,000 Nurses Begin Strike On Major NYC Hospitals

By Emily Brill ( January 12, 2026, 5:17 PM EST) -- Thousands of nurses at three New York City hospital systems walked off the job Monday, heralding what their union called the largest nurses' strike in the city's history after the systems refused to meet workers' demands on staffing, benefits and work safety protocol during contract negotiations....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies