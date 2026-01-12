Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Joint Cannabis Firms Settle Antitrust, 'Gun Jumping' Claims

By Brian Steele ( January 12, 2026, 4:12 PM EST) -- Four Connecticut cannabis companies and their principals have agreed to pay $416,000 to settle claims that they violated state marijuana, antitrust and unfair trade practices laws by skipping a mandatory merger review process, the attorney general's office said Monday....

