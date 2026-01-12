Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Gov. Extends Jury Service To 350K Formerly Incarcerated

By Parker Quinlan ( January 12, 2026, 6:16 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order that restores the right to serve on state juries to more than 350,000 state residents with criminal convictions who have completed their sentences....

