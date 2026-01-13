Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-US Atty Leads Cleary FCA Team Amid Rising Enforcement

By Andrea Keckley ( January 13, 2026, 3:55 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is launching a False Claims Act task force, led by the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace, citing increased enforcement activity from the U.S. Department of Justice....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies