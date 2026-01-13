Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Illinois Justice Theis To Retire From Supreme Court Bench

By Celeste Bott ( January 13, 2026, 6:03 PM EST) -- Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Jane Theis is retiring at the end of January after more than 40 years on the bench, with her seat to be filled through the end of her term by First District Appellate Court Justice Sanjay T. Tailor, the first Asian American to serve on the high court....

