Epic Systems Alleges Data Cos. Stole Records To Sell To Attys

By Hannah Albarazi ( January 13, 2026, 7:09 PM EST) -- Epic Systems, the nation's largest electronic health records company, told a California federal court on Tuesday that a health information network and a group of "bad actors" stole over 300,000 confidential patient records from health information exchange frameworks to illegally sell to third parties, including personal injury lawyers....

