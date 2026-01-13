Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. AG Sues Nat'l Org. Over Trans Swimmer Policy

By Carolina Bolado ( January 13, 2026, 8:00 PM EST) -- Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sued U.S. Masters Swimming on Tuesday, accusing the organization of violating Florida law by allowing transgender women to compete with cisgender women in swim meets....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies