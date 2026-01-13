Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spencer Fane Atty's Advice Challenged In $5M Poaching Suit

By Aaron Keller ( January 13, 2026, 7:40 PM EST) -- In a $5 million lawsuit over a Connecticut financial adviser's exit, Wealth Enhancement Group LLC on Tuesday challenged a Spencer Fane LLP partner's belief that regulatory and professional ethics rules require both advisers and their former investment firms to contact clients when advisers switch employers....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies