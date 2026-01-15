Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jenner Atty And Ex-Newsom Aide O'Leary Heads To OpenAI

By Hailey Konnath ( January 15, 2026, 8:57 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP public policy partner Ann O'Leary, who previously worked as chief of staff for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, has joined OpenAI in the newly created role of vice president of global policy, according to an announcement this week....

