Ex-Judge Sues Atlanta For Wrongful Arrest, Excessive Force

By Emily Johnson ( January 15, 2026, 4:52 PM EST) -- A former Douglas County Probate Judge has alleged that the City of Atlanta improperly trumped up a narrative that she committed violent felony crimes — although those charges were dismissed — after a city police officer wrongfully arrested her outside of a nightclub and used excessive force, including "slamm[ing] Plaintiff head-first to the ground."...

