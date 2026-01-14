Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Gov. Picks Appellate Judge For High Court Seat

By Carolina Bolado ( January 14, 2026, 2:12 PM EST) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he is appointing First District Court of Appeal Judge Adam Tanenbaum to the Florida Supreme Court to fill the seat vacated by Justice Charles Canady....

