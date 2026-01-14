Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump, Co-Defendants Aim To Mute DA Willis On Fee Demands

By Emily Johnson ( January 14, 2026, 4:58 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump and others say that the Fulton County District Attorney's Office shouldn't be allowed to weigh in on their request for millions of dollars in legal fees after the district attorney's office was disqualified from the now-dropped election interference case....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies