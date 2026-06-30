Justices Allow States To Bar Trans Athletes From Girls' Sports

By Alex Lawson ( June 30, 2026, 10:20 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for states to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports, ruling that the restrictions do not amount to discrimination on the basis of sex....
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