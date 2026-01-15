Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FBFK Law Hires Former Clinton, Whitewater Investigator

By Jack Rodgers ( January 15, 2026, 1:52 PM EST) -- FBFK Law has hired the former chair of Taylor Duma LLP's white collar defense practice who, in his more than four decade legal career, served as deputy independent counsel in the Whitewater-Lewinsky investigation, where he assisted with the grand jury proceedings involving former President Bill Clinton....

