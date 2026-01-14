Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Asks If Execs 'Blindsided' Truist With Mass Exodus

By Hayley Fowler ( January 14, 2026, 10:37 PM EST) -- A North Carolina business judge on Wednesday repeatedly returned to whether three former executives who led Truist's real estate finance arm ever revealed to the bank that they were in "secret" talks to join a competitor and bring dozens of their colleagues with them, signaling he'd let a jury decide if the mass exodus is to blame for the business's alleged losses....

