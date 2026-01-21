Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

NJ Ruling Sheds Light On When 'Stub Rent' Must Be Paid

By Daniel Reynolds, Luke Barefoot and David Schwartz ( January 21, 2026, 10:44 AM EST) -- A Nov. 3 decision in In re: New Rite Aid LLC in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey affirms, at least in the Third Circuit, that landlords may seek to have so-called stub rent treated as an administrative expense under Section 503(b)(1) of the Bankruptcy Code....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies